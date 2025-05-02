Kitui-based blogger abducted after he exposed the area MP for engaging in corruption and referred to her as the ‘Queen of Corruption’







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Kitui-based blogger and digital journalist Emmanuel Maleve, known for his online platform 'Hopkin Digital,' was abducted by suspected rogue plainclothes officers outside Muli Mall in Kitui town on the evening of May 1st, 2025.

His abductors bundled him into a Land Cruiser Registration KCQ 184 U and sped off, leaving his friends and family members distressed.

Efforts to reach out to Maleve on the phone have been futile after it was switched off.

Maleve has been an outspoken critic of developments in Kitui South Constituency, particularly regarding the performance of the area MP, Rachael Kaki.

He published an article on his blog, calling her “The Queen Of Corruption’’.

In a recent blog post, he accused the MP of failing to establish a functional NG-CDF oversight committee and called for investigations into the use of public funds over recent financial years.

The MP is believed to have hired officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to abduct him.

His abduction has drawn condemnation from various quarters.

The Kitui Media Unity (KMU) issued a statement condemning what it termed as police intimidation of journalists.

KMU described Maleve as “a respected digital journalist and voice for the Kitui community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST