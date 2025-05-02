Kitui-based blogger abducted after he exposed the area MP for engaging in corruption and referred to her as the ‘Queen of Corruption’

Friday, May 2, 2025 - Kitui-based blogger and digital journalist Emmanuel Maleve, known for his online platform 'Hopkin Digital,' was abducted by suspected rogue plainclothes officers outside Muli Mall in Kitui town on the evening of May 1st, 2025.
His abductors bundled him into a Land Cruiser Registration
KCQ 184 U and sped off, leaving his friends and family members distressed.
Efforts to reach out to Maleve on the phone have been futile
after it was switched off.
Maleve has been an outspoken critic of developments in Kitui
South Constituency, particularly regarding the performance of the area MP,
Rachael Kaki.
He published an article on his blog, calling her “The Queen
Of Corruption’’.
In a recent blog post, he accused the MP of failing to
establish a functional NG-CDF oversight committee and called for investigations
into the use of public funds over recent financial years.
The MP is believed to have hired officers from the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to abduct him.
His abduction has drawn condemnation from various quarters.
The Kitui Media Unity (KMU) issued a statement condemning
what it termed as police intimidation of journalists.
KMU described Maleve as “a respected digital journalist and voice for the Kitui community.
