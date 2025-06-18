ESTHER PASSARIS addresses claims that she went to Seychelles for private escapades with RAILA ODINGA





Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has come out guns blazing to address long-standing rumors alleging that she traveled to Seychelles for a secret escapade with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, a narrative she firmly denies and blames on controversial lawyer and activist Miguna Miguna.

The explosive allegations, which originated during a heated TV debate in 2017, have been circulating online for quite some time.

“I’ve never been to Seychelles,” Passaris stated unequivocally, accusing Miguna of character assassination and engaging in misogynistic slander.

“This isn’t criticism. It’s slander,” she wrote.

“It’s the kind of misogyny women in public life face daily, dressed up as ‘truth-telling’ by men who thrive on dragging women through the mud,’’ she added.

Passaris lamented that double standards are often applied to female leaders in Kenyan politics, where personal attacks are used to discredit or demean women who speak out or rise to positions of influence.

“Let’s be clear: You can’t claim to fight for justice while dragging women with lies and insults,” she added.

“I stand by my truth not because it’s convenient, but because it’s mine,” she further stated.

