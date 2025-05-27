Senior Government official dies in an accident while driving GK vehicle while drunk - He dropped his boss and went for a drinking spree (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A driver attached to Mutomo Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) died in a fatal road crash along the Kitui-Kibwezi Road near Kisasi market in Kitui Rural Constituency while he was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reports indicate that the driver dropped off his boss and went on a drinking spree using the official vehicle.

As he was driving home in the middle of the night, the vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times before landing in a ditch.

According to the deceased driver’s close friend, it is believed that he fell asleep on the wheel, leading to the accident.

