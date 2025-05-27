Confession of a boda boda rider who was paid Ksh 9,000 to transport suspects who abducted Wells Fargo boss WILLIS AYIEKO and brutally murdered him







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A protected witness on Monday gave detailed testimony in court, revealing that he was paid Ksh 9,000 to transport individuals allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of former Wells Fargo HR Manager, Willis Ayieko Onyango.

The witness, who is under the Witness Protection Agency program, identified the first accused, Victor Ouma Okoth (also known as Sisco or Govins) as the person who recruited him for the operation.

The witness said he was instructed to secure a motorcycle for a vague assignment and was promised payment.

On October 18, 2024, he met Sisco at Mutumbu Centre, where they joined two other men, including one identified as "Champee" who now deceased and believed to have masterminded the murder.

Both men were later seen armed with rifles, one in military-style clothing.

They travelled to a homestead where a funeral was underway and later the group moved with a victim whose head was covered and hands cuffed.

The man was forced into a house at gunpoint. Later that night, the witness drove Sisco around Kisumu to withdraw money via M-Pesa.

By morning, he dropped Sisco off in Dudi and returned the motorcycle. The next day, Sisco packed his belongings and left, claiming he had secured work in Nairobi.

The witness insisted he did not know a murder had occurred until his arrest by DCI officers.

