Confession of a boda boda rider who was paid Ksh 9,000 to transport suspects who abducted Wells Fargo boss WILLIS AYIEKO and brutally murdered him

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A protected witness on Monday gave detailed testimony in court, revealing that he was paid Ksh 9,000 to transport individuals allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of former Wells Fargo HR Manager, Willis Ayieko Onyango.
The witness, who is under the Witness Protection Agency
program, identified the first accused, Victor Ouma Okoth (also known as Sisco
or Govins) as the person who recruited him for the operation.
The witness said he was instructed to secure a motorcycle for
a vague assignment and was promised payment.
On October 18, 2024, he met Sisco at Mutumbu Centre, where
they joined two other men, including one identified as "Champee" who
now deceased and believed to have masterminded the murder.
Both men were later seen armed with rifles, one in
military-style clothing.
They travelled to a homestead where a funeral was underway
and later the group moved with a victim whose head was covered and hands
cuffed.
The man was forced into a house at gunpoint. Later that
night, the witness drove Sisco around Kisumu to withdraw money via M-Pesa.
By morning, he dropped Sisco off in Dudi and returned the
motorcycle. The next day, Sisco packed his belongings and left, claiming he had
secured work in Nairobi.
The witness insisted he did not know a murder had occurred
until his arrest by DCI officers.
Via Cyprian Nyakundi
0 Comments