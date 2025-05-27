KK Security supervisor NAFTALI KIOGORA accused of preying on female staff in exchange for promotions - See what he did to a female guard in his office 2 weeks ago

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- A scandal has erupted at KK Security following disturbing allegations
against senior supervisor Naftali Kiogora, who is accused of preying on female
employees in exchange for promotions and preferential treatment within the
company.
According to an insider, Kiogora is alleged to have
routinely used his position to coerce junior female staff members into
inappropriate relationships, promising them career advancement.
The insider described the working environment under
Kiogora’s leadership as "toxic
and oppressive," with claims that dissenting voices are often
silenced through intimidation or dismissal.
The situation appears to have persisted for several years.
Since 2019, several guards are said to have been unlawfully
terminated under Kiogora’s watch, with complaints of favoritism, bullying, and
abuse of authority mounting over time.
The scandal gained wider attention after a disgruntled staff member wrote to blogger and Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, detailing the alleged misconduct and pleading for intervention.
