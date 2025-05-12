Drunk with power! Kajiado Governor, JOSEPH OLE LENKU, orders pilot to land mid-flight so that he can make a phone call (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has come under intense scrutiny after he reportedly ordered a pilot to land mid-flight so that he could make a phone call.

According to those who witnessed the incident, the plane had already taken off when the Governor ordered the pilot to land for him to make a call, raising serious questions about his conduct and the abuse of power.

He cited the need to make an urgent phone call as the reason for the abrupt request.

The pilot had no option but to comply with the Governor’s demand.

The Governor appeared unconcerned about the inconvenience caused as he made the phone call.

The nature of the ‘’important’’ call has not been disclosed.

Watch the video.

Drunk with power! Kajiado Governor, JOSEPH OLE LENKU, orders pilot to land mid-flight so that he can make a phone call pic.twitter.com/fl3Ux6LsOt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025

