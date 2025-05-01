See how this beautiful Slay Queen tried to insult ROBERT ALAI on X but ended up embarrassing herself! Eh! Eh! Eh!







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - A slay queen attempting to mock Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has found herself on the receiving end of online ridicule after exposing her own ignorance in a failed attempt to correct him.

The outspoken blogger-turned-politician had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to break the tragic news of Kasipul Kabondo MP, Charles Were Ong’onda’s assassination, posting: “MP Ong’onda Were killed in Nairobi.”

Misunderstanding the statement, the lady quickly jumped in, accusing Alai of poor grammar for using “Were” instead of “was.”

She even questioned how someone with such apparent language mistakes could be elected MCA in a neighborhood associated with Kenya’s elite.

Unbeknownst to her, “Were” is actually the MP’s surname - making Alai’s post accurate.

Social media users wasted no time in calling her out, with many sarcastically invoking the old phrase: “Beauty and brains are often strange bedfellows.”

See the post below.

