SHOCK as it emerges that seasoned radio personality, EDWARD KWACH, died a broke and frustrated man - His neighbour at Rongai spills the beans (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Veteran radio presenter, Edward Kwach, known for his distinctive voice and engaging presence, reportedly died in financial distress, a close neighbour has revealed.

According to Kwach’s neighbour, he used to see him struggling with life in Rongai, despite being one of the most celebrated radio presenters in Kenya.

His financial status did not match his popularity.

Behind closed doors, Edward was struggling, and he barely made ends meet in the last couple of years, forcing him to rely on friends and well-wishers.

Kwach rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, working with major radio stations like Capital FM and Kiss 100, where he became a household name.

However, like many who experience early success in the volatile media industry, his fortunes dwindled over time.

At one time, he was fired from Kiss 100 after he sank into alcoholism.

Kwach died on the night of Monday, April 28th, 2025, at the age of 52.

He died while undergoing treatment for meningitis at a Nairobi hospital.

Kwach's career spanned over two decades, during which he became a beloved figure in Kenya's media landscape.

Mainstream media journalists were warned by @kibeandy . Radio Africa put him on a billboard with @KameneGoro before even paying that month’s salaries.



Media houses will extract your youth and productivity and then leave you to rot. They don’t have retirement or health plans for… pic.twitter.com/tRgOIQ6n4O — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) April 30, 2025

