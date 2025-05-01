ROBERT MARUBE pays tribute to his sister-in-law, DOTTY APONDI, who went missing after slain MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO hosted her at his home - Did he kill her?

Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Robert Marube has broken his silence on the heartbreaking disappearance of his sister-in-law, Dotty Apondi, who went missing under mysterious circumstances, shortly after being hosted at the home of the now-slain Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo.
Taking to his Facebook account, Marube painted a vivid
picture of a woman full of life and with a bright future.
“Dotty you were such a beautiful
girl, soft-spoken, shy, and ever-smiling young woman. Your bright future
was cut short by this man. You went missing never to be seen,” he wrote.
According to Marube, Dotty had been invited to the MP’s
residence in Meru after being promised a job, only to disappear.
Dotty’s father campaigned for Ong’ondo, and after he won the
elections, he wanted to return a hand by helping her secure employment.
However, she went missing after being hosted by the
controversial MP.
Dotty’s disappearance affected her mother so much that her
health deteriorated, leading to her death.
She died a depressed woman after efforts to trace her
missing daughter proved futile.
Dotty’s family is still looking for closure, years after she
disappeared.
The distraught family believes that the slain MP had a hand
in her disappearance.
They are appealing to anyone with information on what might
have happened to their daughter to come forward and share it, now that Ong’ondo
is dead.
Check out Robert’s post.
