ROBERT MARUBE pays tribute to his sister-in-law, DOTTY APONDI, who went missing after slain MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO hosted her at his home - Did he kill her?







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Robert Marube has broken his silence on the heartbreaking disappearance of his sister-in-law, Dotty Apondi, who went missing under mysterious circumstances, shortly after being hosted at the home of the now-slain Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo.

Taking to his Facebook account, Marube painted a vivid picture of a woman full of life and with a bright future.

“Dotty you were such a beautiful girl, soft-spoken, shy, and ever-smiling young woman. Your bright future was cut short by this man. You went missing never to be seen,” he wrote.

According to Marube, Dotty had been invited to the MP’s residence in Meru after being promised a job, only to disappear.

Dotty’s father campaigned for Ong’ondo, and after he won the elections, he wanted to return a hand by helping her secure employment.

However, she went missing after being hosted by the controversial MP.

Dotty’s disappearance affected her mother so much that her health deteriorated, leading to her death.

She died a depressed woman after efforts to trace her missing daughter proved futile.

Dotty’s family is still looking for closure, years after she disappeared.

The distraught family believes that the slain MP had a hand in her disappearance.

They are appealing to anyone with information on what might have happened to their daughter to come forward and share it, now that Ong’ondo is dead.

Check out Robert’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST