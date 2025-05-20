Public outcry as wooden health centre in Mandera rakes in millions from SHA (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- A wooden health facility in Kotulo, Mandera County, has garnered
attention due to its classification as a Level 3 health facility by the Social
Health Authority (SHA).
The poorly constructed health facility has reportedly
received substantial funding from SHA, raising concerns about the allocation of
resources to such establishments.
The facility, identified as Tumticha Medical Centre, is
constructed from basic materials, including sticks and mud, and lacks essential
infrastructure such as electricity, running water, and a proper drainage
system.
However, it has been officially registered as a Level 3
facility with SHA, a designation typically reserved for more developed
healthcare centers.
This has raised questions about the legitimacy of the
facility's operations and the transparency of SHA's funding mechanisms.
