Public outcry as wooden health centre in Mandera rakes in millions from SHA (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - A wooden health facility in Kotulo, Mandera County, has garnered attention due to its classification as a Level 3 health facility by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The poorly constructed health facility has reportedly received substantial funding from SHA, raising concerns about the allocation of resources to such establishments.

The facility, identified as Tumticha Medical Centre, is constructed from basic materials, including sticks and mud, and lacks essential infrastructure such as electricity, running water, and a proper drainage system.

However, it has been officially registered as a Level 3 facility with SHA, a designation typically reserved for more developed healthcare centers.

This has raised questions about the legitimacy of the facility's operations and the transparency of SHA's funding mechanisms.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST