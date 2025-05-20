RUTO’s Government signs landmark deal to send thousands of workers to UK territories – DETAILS!

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Kenya has signed a landmark agreement with the Channel Islands that will see thousands of Kenyan citizens deployed to the United Kingdom to work across key sectors.
The deal, signed on Monday in Jersey by Diaspora Affairs
Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, will facilitate employment opportunities
for Kenyans in the UK territories of Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.
Targeted sectors include healthcare, education, information
technology, construction, engineering, and hospitality.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, PS Njogu highlighted
Kenya’s commitment to ethical recruitment, fair wages, and robust protection of
workers' rights.
She also emphasized the importance of cultural integration,
comprehensive pre-departure training, and ongoing support for Kenyan workers
abroad.
“We are inviting reputable employers to recruit from Kenya’s
abundant talent,” Njogu said, encouraging more UK firms to establish
partnerships in Kenya.
GR8 Employment Solutions & Training Limited, a leading
offshore recruitment agency, will oversee the placement, training, and
integration of Kenyan professionals into the UK labour market.
GR8 has been working in Kenya since 2019, mainly recruiting
hospitality staff to support UK businesses facing post-Brexit labour shortages.
The initiative is part of Kenya’s Global Labour Market
Strategy (2023–2027), which aims to expand international job opportunities
while safeguarding the rights of Kenyan workers overseas.
“This collaboration is not just about jobs - it’s about
dignity, empowerment, and development,” Njogu added.
In August 2023, Kenya signed a similar deal with the UK,
deploying 350 seasonal workers under the Kazi Majuu program.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments