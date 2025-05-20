RUTO’s Government signs landmark deal to send thousands of workers to UK territories – DETAILS!







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Kenya has signed a landmark agreement with the Channel Islands that will see thousands of Kenyan citizens deployed to the United Kingdom to work across key sectors.

The deal, signed on Monday in Jersey by Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, will facilitate employment opportunities for Kenyans in the UK territories of Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.

Targeted sectors include healthcare, education, information technology, construction, engineering, and hospitality.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, PS Njogu highlighted Kenya’s commitment to ethical recruitment, fair wages, and robust protection of workers' rights.

She also emphasized the importance of cultural integration, comprehensive pre-departure training, and ongoing support for Kenyan workers abroad.

“We are inviting reputable employers to recruit from Kenya’s abundant talent,” Njogu said, encouraging more UK firms to establish partnerships in Kenya.

GR8 Employment Solutions & Training Limited, a leading offshore recruitment agency, will oversee the placement, training, and integration of Kenyan professionals into the UK labour market.

GR8 has been working in Kenya since 2019, mainly recruiting hospitality staff to support UK businesses facing post-Brexit labour shortages.

The initiative is part of Kenya’s Global Labour Market Strategy (2023–2027), which aims to expand international job opportunities while safeguarding the rights of Kenyan workers overseas.

“This collaboration is not just about jobs - it’s about dignity, empowerment, and development,” Njogu added.

In August 2023, Kenya signed a similar deal with the UK, deploying 350 seasonal workers under the Kazi Majuu program.

The Kenyan DAILY POST