Activist BONIFACE MWANGI’s wife NJERI speaks out after her husband was arrested in Tanzania - ‘We are unable to contact him’







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan activist, Boniface Mwangi, is currently being detained in Tanzania after his arrest on Monday at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, his wife Njeri Mwangi has confirmed.

Mwangi, known for his outspoken campaigns against corruption and police brutality in Kenya, had travelled to Tanzania to attend the treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Njeri said authorities were deliberating on whether to charge or deport him.

“I have been told they are waiting for the Tanzanian government to decide,” she said.

Mwangi was arrested alongside Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire.

Their lawyer, Jebra Kambole, confirmed the pair spent the night at the central police station in Dar es Salaam.

Other activists, including former Kenyan Minister and lawyer Martha Karua, were blocked from entering Tanzania and deported on Monday.

President Samia Suluhu later warned foreign activists against “interfering” in the country’s internal matters.

"We have begun witnessing a stream of activists from within this region attempting to interfere with our activities.”

“They have destroyed their countries, now they want to do the same with ours," Suluhu stated.

She urged security agencies to remain vigilant and act swiftly against foreigners she described as having "ill intentions."

The Kenyan DAILY POST