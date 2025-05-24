Prominent city lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI flaunts his multi-million Porsche Panamera (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, popularly known as the "Grand Mullah, has flaunted his sleek Porsche Panamera.

Known for his sharp legal mind and flamboyant lifestyle, Ahmednasir shared a photo of the sleek German machine on his X account, proudly showcasing the high-performance car to his followers.

The vehicle, a symbol of elegance and power, is estimated to cost over KSh 20 million, depending on the model and custom features.

In his post, the Senior Counsel announced his intention to take the Panamera for a drive on the 749-kilometre highway connecting Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo counties - a major infrastructure project currently under construction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST