Tragedy strikes as MICHAEL GICHENI and his fiancé, EMMA, die in an accident along Thika Road just two weeks before their wedding (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Michael Gicheni and his beloved fiancé, Emma, have died following a grisly road accident along Thika Road, leaving their families and friends in deep mourning.

The young couple was scheduled to exchange vows on June 7th at PCEA Kahawa West Church, a ceremony that had been eagerly anticipated by loved ones who were already preparing for the big day.

Their sudden and untimely death has shocked many, turning what was to be a season of joy into a period of immense sorrow.

Photos shared on social media show a vibrant and deeply in-love couple, full of hope and dreams for the future.

Their beaming smiles, pre-wedding shoots, and countdown posts to their wedding now serve as painful reminders of lives cut tragically short.

Messages of condolence have flooded social media as Kenyans express disbelief and grief over the devastating loss.

