PHOTOs! See how Ugandan journalist AGATHER ATUHAIRE was tortured by rogue Tanzanian security agents! They even removed her clothes and photographed







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Ugandan journalist and activist Agather Atuhaire underwent physical and mental torture after she was arrested by rogue Tanzanian security agents and held in torture chambers alongside Boniface Mwangi.

During her detention, she was blindfolded, stripped n@ked and subjected to severe humiliation.

She was also tortured, verbally abused, denied food and all her personal belongings, including her phone and money, stolen.

Agather was abandoned along the Uganda-Tanzania border in the middle of the night after being held for four days without charge.

She was rescued by a Good Samaritan and reunited with her family.

See photos.

