“You are so pretty just like my wife’! LADY shares screenshot showing how her husband first approached her - This guy is smooth!







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - A lady recently shared a screenshot of how her husband first approached her, and it is melting hearts online.

It all began with a simple ‘hey beautiful’ WhatsApp message.

Curious, she asked who was calling her beautiful.

The guy introduced himself and cheekily added that he had seen her somewhere and thought she looked like his pretty wife.

Amused, she asked for the name of his "wife."

The guy’s response swept her off her feet.

See the trending screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST