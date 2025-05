Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - A photo shared by a concerned Kenyan has sparked widespread discussion about the state of the economy.

The photo, taken early morning along Duruma Road in downtown Nairobi, shows several women standing outside a lodging facility, reportedly waiting for male clients.

Reports indicate that the women offer services for as little as KSh 200 - a harsh reflection of desperation and survival in a crumbling economy.

