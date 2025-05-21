Viral video of MUMAMA playfully teasing her Ben 10 sparks reactions online – No wonder young men can’t resist them (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - A viral video of a young man, popularly known as a "Ben 10," playfully teasing and cuddling with his older lover has sparked a buzz on social media.

The two are seen joking and touching each other affectionately, drawing mixed reactions.

While such relationships were once frowned upon, they are increasingly being normalized, and videos like this no longer cause widespread outrage.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens praising the couple’s chemistry, while others let their imaginations run wild.

Watch the video below.

Viral video of MUMAMA playfully teasing her Ben 10 sparks reactions online – No wonder young men can’t resist them pic.twitter.com/gE5F3FbQOh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 21, 2025

