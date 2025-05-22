Swimming in Money!! RUTO’s ally and Kericho Senator, AARON CHERUIYOT, has built palatial mansions for his side chicks at Tepes (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot is on the spot after it emerged that he has been looting public funds to fund the lavish lifestyles of his side chicks.

According to a well-placed insider, the vocal Senator, known both for his fiery political speeches and staunch anti-corruption rhetoric, has been living a double life.

Despite his public image as a disciplined servant of the people, Cheruiyot is now accused of funneling millions of shillings into secret projects, including the construction of palatial homes for his mistresses.

The properties in question are located in Tepes, a quiet area in Kericho County.

A viral video clip showing aerial footage of the posh mansions has been circulating online.

Critics have been quick to call out the Senator's hypocrisy, pointing to his past statements condemning corruption and urging fiscal discipline within Government.

Many are now demanding that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigate the source of the funds behind the lavish projects.





Hi Cyprian. I stayed in Kericho for about a year and noticed that Aaron Cheruiyot has built two mansions in a place called Tepes, Kericho, for his some of his clandes. They are white in coluor. The first house is located next to a well-known Airbnb building called Vikas Oak… pic.twitter.com/aKEczgZ0X9 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 20, 2025