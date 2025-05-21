Explosive!! GACHAGUA’s former Deputy Director of Communications, MARTHA MIANO, hints that she turned down his advances and denies they have a child together







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Rigathi Gachagua’s former Deputy Director of Communications, Martha Miano, has taken to social media to respond to attacks launched to her by Gachagua’s bloggers.

Martha, who was fired before Gachagua left office, hinted that she turned down Gachagua’s advances and denied claims that they have a child together.

Read her full statement below.

But Rigathi Gachagua, you should pay your bloggers well and especially that one malnourished ever broke semi-illiterate.

You see….. You have touched my personal life and also sent him to insult me the same way you did when you called Baba Wairimu to Mombasa to badmouth me on 1st January 2024.

You started calling everyone when I was pregnant with my son Ethan asking them who the father was. Unfortunately nobody knew including my very own close friends because I knew it was going to center of gossip so I kept it a secret.

When I got pregnant with Zara, you got to know. You got so worked up for reasons you can only tell us and called him to Mombasa to badmouth me. He stood his ground and told you off because he knew your reasons.

When I left ODP you used Kameko’s team to insult me again with the pregnancy. I will say you sent him because I know you and how you give instructions to juniors to attack your enemies/opponents.

I will tell you this…….. My life and especially my private life is mine. Why it would bother you so much and bring so much bitterness to when you knew I was pregnant still remains a puzzle. To those who got close to you, you create a different picture of our “relationship” that was away from reality and you and I know it.

I send you this message publicity because that is how you have decided it. I have never been in any romantic relationship with you and I CAN NEVER BE! Those who claim that we had a child should know that it is impossible for that to happen. Our differences have always been world’s apart and I stand my ground and tell you No when I don’t agree with your ideas.

You are an old man for heaven sake. Old enough to be my father. I have never been your girlfriend and I can never be even under duress. Whoever I date/have children with or marry should be none of your business. I also don’t discuss your children and their mothers.

And if you can tell bloggers to write that you fired Ngotho because of me….. Then you are one lost character because I was never your property, neither was I your concubine, baby mama or girlfriend.

You said Ngotho ‘sold secrets’…… Was he selling them to me?

You look for ways to discredit us in public and to our bosses but it will never work and by now you should have known that.

And also…… If Ngotho and I chose/would choose to have children, date, get married or be lovers we are adults and we can make the decision as adults. We also don’t get involved with whoever you date/impregnate or marry……. Not because we don’t know you but because we are adults we are not petty and childish.

I had to write this after thorough thinking to remind you that I can also say a lot. A lot you know I know. Factual not fiction. But I don’t write it. Any other time you send any of those under paid hoodrats to involve my children, I will get dirty with you and you will know what a lioness can do to defend her cabs. And I dare you!

Mimi na wewe tunajuana vizuri I’m not a coward. Na mimi sio hao female MPs you insult and call prost!tut3s. I will drag you to my level and beat you with experience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST