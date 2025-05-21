Scandal rocks Senator AARON CHERUIYOT’s offices at Sinendet Towers as it emerges that young LADIES are preyed on before being given TSC letters







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - A scandal has emerged from Senator Aaron Cheruiyot’s offices at Sinendet Towers in Kericho town, where allegations of predatory behavior and exploitation have surfaced.

Sources claim that rogue staff members are preying on desperate female job seekers applying for positions at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

According to insiders, young female graduates seeking TSC appointment letters are allegedly coerced into complying with inappropriate demands from the Senator’s office manager and other junior officials.

Those who refuse these advances are reportedly turned away and denied the opportunity to secure employment.

“The offices have been turned into a den of exploitation. Ladies who reject the advances from the manager and other staff members are chased away. For male job seekers, they have to part with Ksh 5, 000,” a source revealed.

As the story unfolds, calls for accountability and investigations are growing louder, especially on X.

