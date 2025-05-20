MIKE SONKO thanks DONALD TRUMP for lifting U.S travel ban imposed on him and his family over corruption allegations in 2022







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has praised U.S President Donald Trump following the lifting of a travel ban that barred him and his family from entering the United States.

Sonko announced the development on his official X account on Tuesday, May 20th, thanking Trump for what he described as a decisive intervention.

“Thank you, President Donald Trump, for lifting my travel ban to the US. Details to follow.”

“Those who implicated me are the most corrupt in this country,” he stated.

The travel ban was initially imposed in March 2022 during the Biden administration due to allegations of significant graft during Sonko’s term as Nairobi Governor.

The U.S State Department barred Sonko, his wife Primrose Mwelu Nyamu Mbuvi, and their daughters, Saumu Agnes Mbuvi and Salma Wanjiru Mbuvi, from entering the country.

The allegations included accusations that Sonko demanded bribes in exchange for awarding County contracts.

The ban was enacted under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State’s Foreign Operations Appropriations Act.

However, the flamboyant politician has consistently denied the charges, labeling the ban politically motivated and accusing unnamed corrupt officials in Kenya of orchestrating the move.

He also maintained that neither he nor his family ever benefited from county tenders.

"None of my family members was ever awarded any tender by the County when I was in office, and it is in the public domain.”

“The Embassy should come out publicly and tell Kenyans the truth," Sonko said in a statement.

The U.S Embassy in Nairobi has yet to officially confirm the lifting of the travel restrictions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST