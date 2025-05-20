Hardcore Nairobi gangster arrested and a pistol recovered from his house after one of his accomplices was gunned down along Thika Road (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - A dangerous Nairobi gangster believed to be behind a string of armed robberies across the city has been arrested by undercover police officers in a dramatic operation that also led to the recovery of an illegal firearm.

Acting on intelligence reports, cops raided the suspect’s rented house in Nairobi, catching him completely off guard.

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a pistol suspected to have been used in multiple robberies.

The arrest follows a deadly police operation along Thika Road, where one of the suspect's accomplices was gunned down after engaging officers in a shootout during an attempted robbery.

The now-arrested suspect is believed to have narrowly escaped during that confrontation.

According to authorities, the suspect is part of a well-organized criminal gang that has been terrorizing residents and motorists along major roads in Nairobi and its outskirts.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST