Hardcore Nairobi gangster arrested and a pistol recovered from his house after one of his accomplices was gunned down along Thika Road (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - A dangerous Nairobi gangster believed to be behind a string of armed robberies across the city has been arrested by undercover police officers in a dramatic operation that also led to the recovery of an illegal firearm.
Acting on intelligence reports, cops raided the suspect’s
rented house in Nairobi, catching him completely off guard.
A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a
pistol suspected to have been used in multiple robberies.
The arrest follows a deadly police operation along Thika
Road, where one of the suspect's accomplices was gunned down after engaging
officers in a shootout during an attempted robbery.
The now-arrested suspect is believed to have narrowly
escaped during that confrontation.
According to authorities, the suspect is part of a
well-organized criminal gang that has been terrorizing residents and motorists
along major roads in Nairobi and its outskirts.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments