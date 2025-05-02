LADY laments reconciling with her ex-boyfriend to plot revenge on him only for the guy to impregnate her - See her post!







Friday, May 2, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has lit up social media after publicly regretting her decision to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the woman confessed that she had convinced her ex to get back together - though with a hidden agenda.

She revealed that her true motive was to plot revenge for his past infidelity, which had led to their initial breakup.

However, her plan backfired.

Instead of getting the satisfaction she hoped for, she ended up pregnant, a twist she now deeply regrets.

Her confession has triggered a wave of mixed reactions from netizens.

While some sympathized with her situation, others criticized her for playing games with relationships and emotions.

