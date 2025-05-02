From teachers to nurses! VIDEOs of different Kenyan career LADIES getting wild in night clubs as they participate in a Tiktok Challenge

Friday, May 2, 2025 - Different Kenyan career ladies have been participating in a Tiktok challenge, where they showcase the contrast between their professional lives and their social, nightlife side.
During the day, they are busy at work, and when night falls,
they frequent their favourite entertainment joints, where they get wild.
Ladies from different professions, including teachers and
nurses, have participated in the challenge.
The challenge has drawn criticism from more conservative
circles, with some questioning whether it undermines professionalism.
Watch the videos.
Banker😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/0mfFaxLa3W— BenB™🇰🇪 (@BenB254_) May 1, 2025
Police officers😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/1EaHBVPxFv— BenB™🇰🇪 (@BenB254_) May 1, 2025
Journalist pic.twitter.com/S5ztBrz5fw— BenB™🇰🇪 (@BenB254_) May 1, 2025
Even midwives 🥺 pic.twitter.com/WnDw1msOrc— BenB™🇰🇪 (@BenB254_) May 1, 2025
Teacher eei😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/gHX9c1DtAP— BenB™🇰🇪 (@BenB254_) May 1, 2025
