Scammer KENYAN PRINCE dumped by girlfriend STEPHANIE NGUNJIRI days after he embarrassed her on OBINNA’s Show – ‘It was nice meeting you’

Friday, May 2, 2025 - Self-proclaimed ‘forex guru’ and scammer, Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, has been dumped by his girlfriend, Stephanie Ngunjiri, just days after he publicly disrespected her during an interview on Oga Obinna’s show.

Stephanie has since deleted all their photos from social media and shared a brief parting message: “It was nice meeting you.”

Omosa also removed their pictures and posted a broken heart emoji.

During the controversial interview, Omosa, who has faced allegations of being involved in wash wash schemes while posing as a forex trader, sparked outrage after boasting about sleeping with his former best friend’s girlfriend.





Shockingly, he made the claim with Stephanie sitting next to him.

Caught off guard and clearly embarrassed, Stephanie remained silent, staring at her phone as he continued his story with no regard for her feelings.

The incident drew widespread criticism from netizens, who accused Omosa of arrogance and emotional abuse.

Watch the video in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST