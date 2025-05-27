A 3-year-old boy who was stolen in Ruiru rescued through an intelligence-led operation after detectives raided a house in Nyeri (PHOTO)

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Detectives have rescued a 3-year-old boy who was stolen from his home in
Ruiru, Kiambu county, in a swift pursuit that has seen two male suspects taken
to custody.
Responding to a missing child report booked at Ruiru Police
Station by the devasted parents, the officers embarked on a painstaking
investigation that led them to the Western and Central regions, where supposed
perpetrators were rounded up.
Storming one of the suspects' house in Tetu, Nyeri county,
detectives found the minor in company of the house owner (George Maina) and the
man believed to have snatched him away from his Ruiru home (Samuel Juma),
thereby rescuing him to safety and cuffing the two suspects.
The child's parents have since been informed of the rescue
even as he (the kid) undergoes medical examination in a hospital, pending their
reunion.
The arrest of the two suspected child traffickers comes at a time when cases of children going missing have sent shockwaves across the country, a worrying trend that the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit has vowed to deploy maximum force on.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
