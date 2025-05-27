A 3-year-old boy who was stolen in Ruiru rescued through an intelligence-led operation after detectives raided a house in Nyeri (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Detectives have rescued a 3-year-old boy who was stolen from his home in Ruiru, Kiambu county, in a swift pursuit that has seen two male suspects taken to custody.

Responding to a missing child report booked at Ruiru Police Station by the devasted parents, the officers embarked on a painstaking investigation that led them to the Western and Central regions, where supposed perpetrators were rounded up.

Storming one of the suspects' house in Tetu, Nyeri county, detectives found the minor in company of the house owner (George Maina) and the man believed to have snatched him away from his Ruiru home (Samuel Juma), thereby rescuing him to safety and cuffing the two suspects.

The child's parents have since been informed of the rescue even as he (the kid) undergoes medical examination in a hospital, pending their reunion.

The arrest of the two suspected child traffickers comes at a time when cases of children going missing have sent shockwaves across the country, a worrying trend that the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit has vowed to deploy maximum force on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST