Governor SUSAN KIHIKA speaks as it emerges that Senator TABITHA KARANJA is in critical condition in a hospital in London!







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja is reportedly in critical condition at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she has been undergoing treatment for the past two weeks.

According to aspiring politician and commentator Francis Gaitho, the Keroche Breweries founder is battling throat cancer.

The news has prompted an outpouring of reactions, including from her political rival, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

Despite their strained relationship, Governor Kihika extended an olive branch and wished the Senator a speedy recovery.

“I want to wish Senator Tabitha Karanja a quick recovery. I know she is in hospital in London,” Kihika said.

“I was taught that when someone is unwell, even if you don’t see eye to eye, you should never kick them when they are down.”

Senator Karanja had recently criticised Governor Kihika for seeking treatment in the United States during her extended maternity-related stay.

Ironically, the Senator is now receiving medical care abroad herself, a point that has not gone unnoticed by the public.

The Royal Marsden Hospital is one of the leading cancer treatment centres in the UK, known for its advanced oncology care.

Karanja’s family has yet to issue an official statement on her condition.

