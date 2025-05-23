They text like this after they have cheated! Kenyan man warned after sharing a sweet message his girlfriend sent him (LOOK)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - A Kenyan man took to X (formerly Twitter) to proudly share a sweet message from his girlfriend, praising her thoughtfulness and expressing how lucky he felt.

However, his post quickly sparked debate, with many netizens warning him to be cautious.

Several users claimed that overly affectionate messages can sometimes be a cover-up for cheating, meant to distract partners and avoid suspicion.

Others chimed in with personal stories, saying they had experienced similar gestures just before discovering infidelity.

In the shared message, the girlfriend expressed deep love and wished him a blessed day - a gesture that, while sweet on the surface, some believe may be used by others to mask dishonesty.

See the post and reaction below.

