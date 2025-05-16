The moment a fake police officer was nabbed in Nakuru, beaten up, and his face disfigured (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded in Nakuru after a middle-aged man posing as a police officer was caught by locals and subjected to a brutal beating that left his face severely disfigured.

Reports indicate that the suspect was part of a four-man group masquerading as law enforcement officers.

They had been allegedly extorting and harassing members of the public under the guise of conducting police duties.

However, their cover was blown when suspicious residents began questioning their identity and actions.

When the community realized they were dealing with impostors, a mob quickly formed.

One of the fake officers was captured on the spot.

Instead of handing him over to the authorities, the enraged crowd took justice into their own hands.

The man was beaten senseless, and by the time security forces arrived, he had suffered serious facial injuries and was unrecognizable.

Watch the video.

The moment a fake police officer was nabbed in Nakuru, beaten up, and his face disfigured pic.twitter.com/R0vJvh7A74 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 16, 2025

