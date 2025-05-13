It was a long con!! KARANGU MURAYA reunites with his estranged wife TRIZAH after well-wishers contributed to her millions and buys her a new car (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Popular Kikuyu gospel artist and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has reunited with his estranged wife, Trizah, after months of publicized drama.

The reunion comes after a period of public separation, during which Trizah received overwhelming support from well-wishers, who contributed millions of shillings to her in response to her struggles.

The support is said to have been triggered by a heartfelt plea shared online, which shed light on her situation after parting ways with the renowned musician.

In a surprising turns of events, Karangu not only reconciled with Trizah but also gifted her a brand-new car, signaling a fresh start and possibly a mended relationship.

Karangu took to social media and shared photos of the car, bragging that he had upgraded her from a Demio to a big machine.

