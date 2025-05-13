Maono Lands CEO’s beautiful side chick, NANCY, threatens to leak a video of him in a hotel bed having ‘fun’ with 3 women as she accuses him of misusing her







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - James Kinyua Wairatu, the CEO of Maono Lands Limited, is embroiled in a sensational scandal that has captivated social media and shaken his carefully crafted public image.

The controversy, which erupted after his alleged side chick, Nancy, exposed their extramarital affair, has taken a dramatic turn as Nancy now threatens to release a video allegedly showing Wairatu in a compromising situation with three women in a Malindi hotel.

In her latest bombshell, Nancy claims to possess a video recorded during a trip to Malindi, allegedly showing Wairatu sharing a bed with three women and engaging in what she described as “wild escapades.”

Nancy threatened to leak the video on Telegram through bloggers.

Wairatu, a prominent figure in Kenya’s real estate industry, has long cultivated an image of integrity and professionalism.

Known for presenting himself as a pastor and ethical businessman, his reputation is now at risk as Nancy’s revelations continue to gain traction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST