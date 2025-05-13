KARANGU MURAYA’s second wife, CAROL KIM, shares a subtle message after he reunited with his first wife, TRIZAH, and upgraded her car from a Demio to a Nissan X-Trail







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel musician and philanthropist Karangu Muraya continues to dominate gossip headlines, this time not just for reuniting with his estranged first wife, Trizah, but also for upgrading her ride from a modest Mazda Demio to a more luxurious Nissan X-Trail, a gesture that has stirred public attention.

Now, his second wife, Carol Kim, has shared a subtle message amid the public buzz surrounding the reunion and lavish gift.

In the message, Carol affirmed her love for Karangu, despite his reunion with his first wife.

“I love my husband in Jesus Name,” she wrote.

Many believe Carol’s message was in response to the recent developments.

The post, accompanied by a photo of herself, sparked a wave of speculation among fans and followers, with many interpreting it as a reaction to her husband’s decision to reconnect with his first wife and spoil her with a brand-new vehicle.

Carol is probably sending a message that she is going nowhere despite Karangu’s reunion with Trizah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST