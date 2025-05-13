AMBER RAY pens emotional tribute to daughter AFRICANAH on her 2nd birthday: “Your dad and I had broken up but I chose you with my whole heart”







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Kenyan socialite Amber Ray has penned a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Africanah Rapudo, as she turns two.

In a deeply personal reflection, Amber shared how the journey to motherhood for the second time unfolded.

Already a mom to her teenage son, Gavin, Amber disclosed that she had once vowed never to have another child before marriage.

“Before I found out I was pregnant with you, the universe was already preparing me,” the post reads.

“I had vowed never to have another child before marriage, even though I knew I had the strength to raise one.”

“But God had His plan… and He really wanted you here.”

Apparently, she discovered she was pregnant just days after a painful breakup with her partner, Kennedy Rapudo.

“At that time, your dad and I had broken up… Yet even he had a dream of you, exactly how you are today.”

However, the break up didn’t last long.

Despite the fears of raising another child alone, Amber chose to embrace the journey.

“I was scared… but the moment I knew you were growing inside me, all those fears disappeared. I chose you with my whole heart.”

She named her daughter Africanah, a name symbolizing the richness and strength of the African continent.

“You are so loved, so adored. Your name, Africanah, carries the spirit of Africa—its richness, power, and beauty.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST