UDA MP fears for his life after receiving death threats following brutal murder of Kasipul MP, ONG’ONDO WERE







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Soy Member of Parliament, David Kiplagat, has expressed fears for his life after receiving death threats.

This comes barely a month after the assassination of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, who had also reported threats before his killing.

According to Kiplagat, anonymous leaflets were circulated within his constituency warning him not to leave his compound.

This prompted concerned residents to hold a six-hour demonstration, demanding immediate police intervention and protection for their MP.

“We will not allow our MP to be targeted.”

“If his safety is not guaranteed, we will block roads until it is solved,” said Philemon Leiting, a local resident.

These developments follow the brutal murder of MP Ong’ondo Were on April 30th along Ngong Road.

The National Police Service confirmed his death was a planned execution, linking it to the Mjahidin gang, an organised criminal group responsible for numerous robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Several suspects have since been arrested.

Chilling footage later surfaced showing Were claiming he had received threats and naming individuals he alleged were plotting his assassination.

In response to growing security concerns, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula ordered a comprehensive vetting of all MPs’ security teams.

Each MP is entitled to at least one armed bodyguard and two officers stationed at their residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST