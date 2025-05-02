Blow to President RUTO as High Court declares his recent appointments unconstitutional

Friday, May 2, 2025 - In a significant setback to President William Ruto, the High Court in Nairobi on Friday, May 2nd, declared the appointments of four members to the Climate Change Council unconstitutional.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the appointments lacked
adequate public participation.
The court found that the Government failed to provide
evidence of public engagement or demonstrate how the nomination process was
conducted transparently.
As a result, the judge nullified the appointments of Emily
Mwende, John Kioli, Umar Omar, and George Odera, and directed the Government to
initiate fresh nominations within 90 days.
The ruling follows a previous order issued in February 2023
by Justice Mugure Thande, which temporarily suspended the appointees from
assuming office after a lobby group challenged their selection.
The petitioners cited violations of transparency,
competitiveness, and public participation requirements outlined in the law.
The group argued that civil society organisations involved
in climate change efforts were excluded from the process, contrary to the
Climate Change Act.
“It is not clear who among the nominees represents the
largest civil society organisation working on climate change,” they told the
court.
The Council’s role includes advising the President on
national climate change policies.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
