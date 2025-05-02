Blow to President RUTO as High Court declares his recent appointments unconstitutional







Friday, May 2, 2025 - In a significant setback to President William Ruto, the High Court in Nairobi on Friday, May 2nd, declared the appointments of four members to the Climate Change Council unconstitutional.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the appointments lacked adequate public participation.

The court found that the Government failed to provide evidence of public engagement or demonstrate how the nomination process was conducted transparently.

As a result, the judge nullified the appointments of Emily Mwende, John Kioli, Umar Omar, and George Odera, and directed the Government to initiate fresh nominations within 90 days.

The ruling follows a previous order issued in February 2023 by Justice Mugure Thande, which temporarily suspended the appointees from assuming office after a lobby group challenged their selection.

The petitioners cited violations of transparency, competitiveness, and public participation requirements outlined in the law.

The group argued that civil society organisations involved in climate change efforts were excluded from the process, contrary to the Climate Change Act.

“It is not clear who among the nominees represents the largest civil society organisation working on climate change,” they told the court.

The Council’s role includes advising the President on national climate change policies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST