Blow to Kenyan students keen to study in U.S as DONALD TRUMP suspends visa processing for foreign learners







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Kenyan students hoping to study in the United States face an uncertain future after President Donald Trump's administration ordered the suspension of new visa appointments for foreign learners.

In a diplomatic cable dated Tuesday, May 27th, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed all American missions abroad to halt scheduling appointments for student (F, M) and exchange visitor (J) visa applicants.

The move will pave the way for the rollout of expanded social media vetting protocols for all foreign students.

"The Department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor (F, M, J) visa applicants, and based on that review, plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applicants," the cable said.

While previously scheduled visa interviews will continue under current rules, those at the initial stages of application have been abruptly halted.

This includes Kenyan students who had secured scholarships or were pursuing self-sponsored studies.

The new vetting approach will require US consulates to revise operations and reallocate resources based on the increased workload.

The development is part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown, which has seen tougher entry rules and a rise in deportations.

This directive also follows a standoff between Trump and top US universities, including an attempt to revoke Harvard University’s foreign student enrolment rights - a move later blocked by a federal judge.

