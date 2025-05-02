I spent the Valentine’s Day with her - An X user tells a man who confronted him on WhatsApp for having an affair with his girlfriend! Fear women

Friday, May 2, 2025 - An X user shared WhatsApp messages showing a conversation with a man who confronted him for having an affair with his girlfriend.
The X user admitted to seeing the woman regularly and even
spending Valentine’s Day with her, but claimed he was unaware that she was
already in a relationship.
After the confession, the jilted boyfriend chose to dump his
cheating girlfriend.
Surprisingly, the two men resolved the matter peacefully and
even agreed to meet up for a drink.
See the messages.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments