I spent the Valentine’s Day with her - An X user tells a man who confronted him on WhatsApp for having an affair with his girlfriend! Fear women







Friday, May 2, 2025 - An X user shared WhatsApp messages showing a conversation with a man who confronted him for having an affair with his girlfriend.

The X user admitted to seeing the woman regularly and even spending Valentine’s Day with her, but claimed he was unaware that she was already in a relationship.

After the confession, the jilted boyfriend chose to dump his cheating girlfriend.

Surprisingly, the two men resolved the matter peacefully and even agreed to meet up for a drink.

See the messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST