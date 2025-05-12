A cunning Gen Z nabbed with Ksh 10,000 in fake cash while trying to buy electronics (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - A young man landed in trouble after he was caught attempting to use fake currency to purchase electronic items.

The suspect walked into an electronics shop posing as a genuine customer and picked out several items.

He then proceeded to make payment using Ksh 1,000 notes, amounting to Ksh 10,000.

However, the hawk-eyed shop attendant noticed something unusual about the texture and color of the notes and raised an alarm.

Upon closer inspection, the notes were confirmed to be counterfeit.

In the video, the suspect is seen trying to defend himself, claiming he didn’t know the cash was fake.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many expressing concern over the rising creativity in petty crime among youth.

Others questioned how easily fake currency is circulating in the market.

Watch the video.

Bro was trying to purchase electronicspic.twitter.com/cHOH3LbXnM — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) May 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST