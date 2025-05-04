Security scare as an unidentified person throws a shoe at President RUTO in Migori (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 4, 2025 - President William Ruto’s security team was caught off-guard after an unidentified individual threw a shoe at him, during his address at Kehancha Town in Migori County, shortly after launching a 298-unit affordable housing project on Sunday.
The flying shoe narrowly missed the President, who was
momentarily caught off guard but quickly regained composure and continued with
his speech.
President William Ruto is facing growing resistance on the
ground, as evidenced by the Sunday incident in Migori, where a shoe was thrown
at him.
While his hawk-eyed security team managed to contain the
situation, the incident signals deeper dissatisfaction among ordinary Kenyans
due to economic hardships and unfulfilled campaign promises.
Watch the video.
