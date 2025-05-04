Security scare as an unidentified person throws a shoe at President RUTO in Migori (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - President William Ruto’s security team was caught off-guard after an unidentified individual threw a shoe at him, during his address at Kehancha Town in Migori County, shortly after launching a 298-unit affordable housing project on Sunday.

The flying shoe narrowly missed the President, who was momentarily caught off guard but quickly regained composure and continued with his speech.

President William Ruto is facing growing resistance on the ground, as evidenced by the Sunday incident in Migori, where a shoe was thrown at him.

While his hawk-eyed security team managed to contain the situation, the incident signals deeper dissatisfaction among ordinary Kenyans due to economic hardships and unfulfilled campaign promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST