U.S Organization condemns planned bullfighting Premier League in Kakamega with Ksh 200,000 up for grabs - ‘It is cruel and outdated’







Friday, May 23, 2025 - An American animal rights organization has strongly condemned the upcoming Kakamega County Bullfighting Premier League, slated to begin in 2026, branding.

In a statement to newsrooms, Jason Baker, Senior Vice President of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia, urged Kenyan authorities to cancel the planned league, warning it could harm the country’s image as a wildlife-friendly destination.

“Bullfighting is not culture - it’s cruelty,” Baker said.

“It stems from a time when humans had little understanding of animals and their needs.

“Institutionalizing such practices promotes violence under the guise of tradition.”

The proposed league, backed by Kakamega Governor Ferdinand Barasa, aims to formalize bullfighting as a cultural sport, with top bulls from all 12 sub-counties competing for a Ksh200,000 cash prize.

Supporters say the move will boost tourism and celebrate Luhya heritage.

However, PETA argues that animals should not be used for human entertainment.

“Bulls are intelligent, peaceful beings who form social bonds.”

“Bullfighting forces them into distressing confrontations they neither choose nor understand,” Baker said.

PETA insists Kenya’s rich cultural identity, including music and art, should be showcased without inflicting suffering on animals.

The announcement has stirred public debate, with some residents applauding the move for preserving tradition, while activists call for more humane ways to celebrate culture.

