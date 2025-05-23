U.S Organization condemns planned bullfighting Premier League in Kakamega with Ksh 200,000 up for grabs - ‘It is cruel and outdated’

Friday, May 23, 2025 - An American animal rights organization has strongly condemned the upcoming Kakamega County Bullfighting Premier League, slated to begin in 2026, branding.
In a statement to newsrooms, Jason Baker, Senior Vice
President of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia, urged
Kenyan authorities to cancel the planned league, warning it could harm the
country’s image as a wildlife-friendly destination.
“Bullfighting is not culture - it’s cruelty,” Baker said.
“It stems from a time when humans had little understanding
of animals and their needs.
“Institutionalizing such practices promotes violence under
the guise of tradition.”
The proposed league, backed by Kakamega Governor Ferdinand
Barasa, aims to formalize bullfighting as a cultural sport, with top bulls from
all 12 sub-counties competing for a Ksh200,000 cash prize.
Supporters say the move will boost tourism and celebrate
Luhya heritage.
However, PETA argues that animals should not be used for
human entertainment.
“Bulls are intelligent, peaceful beings who form social
bonds.”
“Bullfighting forces them into distressing confrontations
they neither choose nor understand,” Baker said.
PETA insists Kenya’s rich cultural identity, including music
and art, should be showcased without inflicting suffering on animals.
The announcement has stirred public debate, with some
residents applauding the move for preserving tradition, while activists call
for more humane ways to celebrate culture.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
