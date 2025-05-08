Elite police officers foil a terror attack in Garissa and kill an AL SHABAAB terrorist (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - On the morning of 8th May 2025, the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) neutralised an Al-Shabaab terrorist in Garissa while responding to reports by locals of militants attempting to plant IEDs along the Dadaab-Hagadera Road targeting civilians and security vehicles.

The SOG team tracked the four suspects, where one was neutralised and three others were injured during the fire exchange.

The team is in hot pursuit of the others.

Items recovered include a PKM machine gun, AK-47 rifle, pistol, communication radio, and an IED remote control.

This operation adds to a series of successful missions in the region by SOG and other security agencies.

Authorities commend locals for their timely & valuable information and encourage continued cooperation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST