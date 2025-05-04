ANAKUGONGEA! Netizens react after man shares video getting cozy with his friend’s girlfriend in a nightclub in his presence (WATCH)







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - A video showing two men partying with one of their girlfriends at a club has stirred strong reactions across social media.

In the trending clip, the man and his girlfriend are seen dancing closely, while his friend looks on.

Moments later, the friend begins touching the girlfriend inappropriately - yet the boyfriend appears unbothered.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions online.

Some netizens have condemned the friend for crossing clear boundaries, while others speculated that he might be secretly involved with the girlfriend behind the boyfriend’s back.

Watch the video and reactions below.

ANAKUGONGEA! Netizens react after man shares video getting cozy with his friend’s girlfriend in a nightclub in his presence pic.twitter.com/chbFmPF2Z2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST