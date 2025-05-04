Controversial city businesswoman DAMARIS DAMA reunites with her ex-husband after she unsuccessfully tried to wreck KIENGEI’s marriage - See his PHOTO







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - City businesswoman Damaris Dama, known for entrepreneurial ventures and controversial personal life, has once again stirred public attention - this time for reuniting with her ex-husband.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Dama quietly rekindled her relationship with her former spouse a few weeks ago.

The reconciliation comes after Dama's rumored efforts to wreck Bishop Kiengei's marriage seemingly backfired, leading to a backlash from fans and a stern response from Kiengei himself.

Dama, who has built a name for herself in Nairobi's business circles, has frequently been at the center of gossip columns, but her publicized affair with Kiengei brought a new level of scrutiny.

Kiengei would camp at Dama’s residence for weeks, almost abandoning his family.

The two later had an ugly break-up.

See photo of Dama’s ex-husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST