Controversial city businesswoman DAMARIS DAMA reunites with her ex-husband after she unsuccessfully tried to wreck KIENGEI’s marriage - See his PHOTO

Sunday, May 4, 2025 - City businesswoman Damaris Dama, known for entrepreneurial ventures and controversial personal life, has once again stirred public attention - this time for reuniting with her ex-husband.
Sources close to the couple revealed that Dama quietly
rekindled her relationship with her former spouse a few weeks ago.
The reconciliation comes after Dama's rumored efforts to
wreck Bishop Kiengei's marriage seemingly backfired, leading to a backlash from
fans and a stern response from Kiengei himself.
Dama, who has built a name for herself in Nairobi's business
circles, has frequently been at the center of gossip columns, but her
publicized affair with Kiengei brought a new level of scrutiny.
Kiengei would camp at Dama’s residence for weeks, almost
abandoning his family.
The two later had an ugly break-up.
See photo of Dama’s ex-husband.
