Pastor NG’ANG’A opens up on the day he almost walked out of his beautiful wife MURUGI MAINA - “Even I got tired” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Controversial Neno Evangelism Centre’s Pastor James Ng’ang’a has opened up about nearly walking out of his marriage to his wife, Murugi Maina.

Speaking during a church service, Ng’ang’a admitted that spiritual conflict within the home once pushed him to the brink.

“There was a day I locked the door and told myself I was leaving,” he revealed.

“Marriage is not easy, even for a man of God. But God held me back.”

According to Ng’ang’a, the conflict stemmed from what he called “spiritual disrespect,” when Murugi questioned his divine authority as the head of the household.

“You can’t have a man of my anointing and tell me you don’t want to pray.”

“That’s rebellion in the spiritual realm,” he said.

Ng’ang’a emphasized that marriage is spiritual warfare, not just romance.

He encouraged couples to pray more and speak less, insisting that prayer - not arguments - restores love and unity.

“Those in marriage, pray hard. Even the servant of God once got weary,” he told his congregation.

Pastor Ng’ang’a married Mercy in 2012 while she was still at the University, after his first wife succumbed to cancer.

