Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA speaks after NTV exposed how he stole Ksh 960 million meant for victims of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has responded to damning allegations aired in an NTV investigative report accusing him of fraudulently acquiring compensation funds meant for victims of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The exposé alleges that Kang’ata forged death certificates and submitted fake claims for six victims, fraudulently receiving payouts intended for bereaved families.

Shockingly, individuals listed as deceased are reportedly serving as County Executive Committee Members (CECs) in his administration.

With each of the 34 Kenyan victims entitled to $1.2 million (approximately KSh 160 million), Kang’ata is accused of siphoning KSh 960 million through the fraudulent scheme.

While the Governor did not directly deny the claims, he suggested the exposé was politically driven, implicating President William Ruto in an alleged plot to derail his political ambitions.

“I know who leaked this,” he said, describing the report as a politically motivated smear.

Taking to social media platform X, Kang’ata dismissed the allegations as a “2019 issue that was duly closed.”

He insisted all legitimate victims were compensated and denied that any fake victims received funds.

Defiant, Kang’ata vowed to use his legal expertise to “fight for Kenyans successfully.”

