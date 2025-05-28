Dating in Nairobi! LADY reveals what a guy she gave her phone number did to her later that left her speechless! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Dating in Nairobi is an extreme sport - at least according to this slay queen’s viral experience shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The lady narrated meeting a man driving a fancy car while running errands.

They exchanged numbers, but he didn’t follow up as she had expected.

Days later, the man called her and questioned why she hadn’t insisted on meeting him.

He claimed modern women often say they can do what men can, so he expected her to pursue him instead.

Stunned by his boldness, she responded that she would never chase a man, no matter the circumstances.

Her story has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens support her stance, arguing self-worth shouldn't be compromised.

Others praised the man, suggesting he lost interest because she gave her number too easily - implying she wasn’t worth the chase.

Watch the video below.

Kuna mambo hii Kanairo! pic.twitter.com/bvt5KtUAId — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST