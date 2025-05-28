Kiuno Laini!! A beautiful lady rocking a figure-hugging dress turns heads with her dance moves in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A chocolate-skinned slay queen dazzled revelers with her hypnotic dance moves at a popular Nairobi night club.

Dressed in a sleek, figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves, she confidently took over the dancefloor.

Her smooth waist movements left clubgoers and online viewers in awe.

Netizens have flooded the comment sections with admiration, some praising her confidence while others crowned her the “queen of the dancefloor.”

Watch the video.

Kiuno Laini!! A beautiful lady rocking a figure-hugging dress turns heads with her dance moves in a Nairobi club pic.twitter.com/ACRtUpWIvo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST