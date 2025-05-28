See what this woman was captured doing in the middle of the night along the Eastern Bypass - Witchcraft or mental illness? (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A bizarre and unsettling incident was caught on camera in the dead of night along Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass, sparking a wave of speculation and debate online.

In the now-viral video, an unidentified woman is seen walking barefoot along the roadside, draped in white garments, and seemingly oblivious to her surroundings.

The footage, recorded by concerned motorists, shows them attempting to engage the woman and offer her a lift - but she remains completely silent and unresponsive.

The eerie behavior and unusual appearance immediately triggered mixed reactions on social media.

While some users quickly jumped to label the scene as a display of witchcraft or spiritual ritual, others expressed genuine concern for her mental state.

“This is not normal. Either she was sent on some spiritual mission or she’s going through a serious breakdown,” one user commented.

Watch the video.

See what this woman was captured doing in the middle of the night along the Eastern Bypass - Witchcraft or mental illness? pic.twitter.com/0N2qbEDjHI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST