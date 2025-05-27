Billionaire JIMI WANJIGI sparks reactions with his bold marriage advice - “Marry a pretty girl because…”







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Billionaire businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi is known for his power plays in Kenya’s political and business circles.

However, in a rare, heartfelt interview on the 3 Truths, No Lies podcast, he opened up about love, marriage, and the woman who captured his heart.

The Safina Party leader offered three unfiltered pieces of advice for those thinking of settling down.

"First," Wanjigi said, "marry a pretty girl, you want attractive children. It opens doors for them."

"Second, marry a clever girl, you don’t want to raise dumb children. It makes life harder for them."

"Third, avoid marrying into families with generational madness or terminal illness, it carries over to your kids."

According to Wanjigi, the essence of marriage lies in the kind of children you raise, a view he links to both genetics and wisdom in choosing a life partner.

He also shared the story of how he met his wife, Irene Nzisa, at a friend’s birthday party.

"I just knew she was my wife. I was introduced to her by her sister, and I told my friend in fact I was with the birthday boy together.”

“I said I have found my wife today. It was instant.”

“And we went out, two or three days later. I even told her that you are my wife, and she was shaking; she was much younger than I was. She was 22 at the time," he said.

They went out within days, got engaged three months later, and married within a year.

“Three months I engaged her, and I married her within a year.”

“God was great, I was not wrong. If your gut is right, then work on your fears.”

“She is the love of my life and my true love, she is all in one," Wanjigi declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST